2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Everything you need to know

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Get ready for a journey packed with world flavors at the 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

The event kicked off Thursday morning at EPCOT and runs through Nov. 18.

The event allows guests to stroll across six different “continents” and sample delicious food and drinks, see live entertainment, experience family events and purchase all-new specialty merchandise.

See all the highlights of this year’s festival below.

Mouthwatering marketplaces

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Global Marketplace (WKMG)

During the five-month event, guests can try delicious foods from 30 outdoor kitchens around World Showcase Lagoon.

This year, there are brand-new marketplaces, including Char & Chop, Wine & Wedge, Bubbles & Brine and Swirled Showcase. There are also new flavors to enjoy, including a dark chocolate fondue, an Italian hot beef sandwich and jumbo shrimp cocktail.

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

One spot sure to be popular at this year’s festival is the Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey. This foodie spot has been taken over by Muppet Labs, bringing some unique, and interesting flavors to the menu.

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his faithful assistant, Beaker, appear throughout the venue via videos from Muppet Labs. Guests can watch as they create zany scientific snacks and mind-blowing beverages for people to try, including a pickle milkshake.

“Working with the Muppets has been fantastic,” said Rick DeCicco, proprietor and business relations manager of EPCOT Festivals. “It’s sort of been a childhood lifelong dream of mine to be able to hang out with the Muppets. How can you not want to do that — and thinking about the way that these flavors tie into the food items at this year’s festival has been incredible.”

Pickle Milkshake at Brew-Wing Lab at EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

“When you when you think about the Muppets, it’s that zaniness and the kookiness of it. So you really want to take those flavors and think what could be maybe one of the most ridiculous ideas and then turn it into something that we know our guests are gonna like,“ said Kevin Downing, chef at EPCOT Festivals.

Guests will find a number of drink and wing options on the menu, including the “Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings” and the Frozen Pomegranate Tea.

Frozen Pomegranate Tea At Brew-Wing Lab at EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

Click here for all the festival menus and where to find them.

Guests can find the menus by picking up a free Festival passport at an outdoor kitchen or at the front of the theme park. One of the best ways to purchase dishes across the festival is by using a Disney gift card.

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Gift Card (WKMG)

Disney said Global marketplaces are open daily from 11 a.m. to park close.

The foodie stroll, known as Emile’s Fromage Montage will be taking place this year. Guests who purchase five featured items and get their festival passport stamped will get a festival-exclusive treat at the Shimmering Sips marketplace hosted by CORKCICLE.

Some of the items include:

India: Curry-spiced crispy cheese with mango-curry ketchup

Greece: Griddled cheese with pistachios and honey

Brazil: Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread

Canada: Canadian Cheddar and Bacon Soup served with a pretzel roll

Flavors from Fire: Smoked corned beef with house-made potato chips, cheese curds, pickled onions and beer-cheese fondue

Germany: Schinkennudeln: pasta gratin with ham, onions and cheese

Hawaii: p assion fruit cheesecake with toasted macadamia nuts

Spain: Charcuterie in a cup

Wine & Wedge: Assorted artisanal cheeses and accoutrements

The Alps: Warm raclette Swiss cheese with Alpine ham, baby potatoes, cornichons and baguette/ warm raclette Swiss cheese with shaved ham, baby potatoes, cornichons and a baguette

Live entertainment

Eat to the Beat concert series at EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

The Eat to the Beat Concert Series is returning this year to the America Gardens Theater.

The series features returning favorites like Boyz II Men, Billy Ocean, Sheila E., Air Supply and Hanson. New acts include Phillip Phillips, The Bacon Brothers and Ayron Jones.

Disney said internationally recognized artists will take the stage Friday-Monday, while Orlando-based bands will perform Tuesday-Thursday.

Performances begin at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Guests can secure a seat for the show by booking an Eat to the Beat dining package, which includes a meal at a select EPCOT restaurant and a seat at the show.

Take a look at the concert line-up below.

July 28-29 – Orianthi

July 30-31 – For King & Country

Aug. 4-5 – Southern Avenue

Aug. 6-7 – Tiffany

Aug. 11-12 – Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart

Aug. 13-14 – The Bacon Brothers

Aug. 18-21 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 25-26 - Ayron Jones

Aug. 27-28 – Phillip Phillips

Sept. 1-2 – Baha Men

Sept. 3-4 – MercyMe

Sept. 8-9 – Ray Parker Jr.

Sept. 10-11 – TobyMac

Sept. 15 – Celebrity Latin Talent

Sept. 16 – Celebrity Latin Talent

Sept. 17-18 – Raul Acosta and Oro Solido

Sept. 22-23 – Los Amigos Invisibles

Sept. 24-25 – 98 °

Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 – Boyz II Men

Oct. 6-7 – Mark Wills

Oct. 8-9 – Sugar Ray

Oct. 13-14 – Hoobastank

Oct. 15-16 – Air Supply

Oct. 20-21 – Taylor Dayne

Oct. 22-23 – Billy Ocean

Oct. 27-30 – Hanson

Nov. 3-4 – We The Kings

Nov. 5-6 – Sheila E.

Nov. 10-11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Nov. 12-13 – 38 Special

Family events

Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak Scavenger Hunt (WKMG)

In addition to the attractions and food, the festival will have two separate activities for families to enjoy.

In Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak, families can purchase a map and search for statuettes of the popular rat character throughout World Showcase. Once a guest finds them all, they can bring a completed map to Disney Traders or World Traveler at International Gateway for a special surprise.

Beginning on Sept. 29, guests can take part in Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit. Similar to Disney’s Easter egg hunt, guests will purchase a map and look for hidden decorative pumpkins based on Disney characters. The special fall event will be available through Oct. 31, while supplies last.

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit. Celebrate the Halloween season with your gourd-eous group by partaking in this very special pumpkin hunt from September 29 to October 31 (McReynolds)

Merchandise

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise (WKMG)

This year’s festival will have at least four special merchandise collections. Guests will find collections that celebrate the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse picnic collection, a Figment annual passholder collection and an all-new “Encanto” collection.

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise (WKMG)

Guests will find a variety of products, including pins, T-shirts, tumblers, mugs, cooking utensils, a picnic blanket, Mickey ears, ornaments and even a hamburger coaster set.

2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Merchandise (WKMG)

Disney said all the merchandise can be purchased at select festival retail locations and the park’s Creations shop.

Click here to learn more about the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

