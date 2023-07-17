Walt Disney World releases dates for EPCOT Disney100 celebration

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has released the dates for its upcoming Disney 100 celebration coming to EPCOT this fall.

The limited-time celebration, which honors the centennial of the Walt Disney Animation Studios, is set to begin at the theme park on Sept. 22.

Guests will find a number of special offerings. There will be Disney100 backdrops, murals, décor and exclusive food and beverage options, including a purple metallic Mickey balloon premium popcorn bucket.

Over at the the Imagination! pavilion, guests will get to see Mickey and Minnie Mouse sporting their new platinum outfits.

Mickey and Minnie in Their Platinum Best (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney said when night falls over the theme park, Spaceship Earth will light up with special colors and lights accompanied by the Disney100 anthem, a unique rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

Spaceship Earth honors Disney100 with a special display later in 2023 (Disney Parks Blog)

The Disney100 celebration will happen during the same time as the 2023 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival.

The event officially begins July 27, and guests will experience mouthwatering Global Marketplaces, the Eat to the Beat Concert Series, family events and specialty merchandise featuring Mickey & Minnie Mouse. Disney said on its blog that special Disney100 food and drinks will be available during the food and wine festival and the holidays.

Later this year, Disney is excepted to debut a brand-new nighttime spectacular at EPCOT’s World Showcase Lagoon, along with a number of new experiences in the park’s World Nature and Discovery neighborhoods.

The Disney100 festivities at EPCOT will run through Dec. 31.

