Spooktacular new foods coming to Disney’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has pulled back the curtain on some of the spooky new treats that guests will find at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The separately ticketed event is scheduled to begin Aug. 11 and run through Nov. 1 at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

Guests will encounter event-exclusive entertainment, trick-or-treating opportunities, the Boo-to-You Halloween Parade and the nighttime firework show, “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.”

This year, Walt Disney World’s culinary teams have helped whip up 30 new specialty food and beverage options.

“Enjoy devilishly delicious delights exclusive to the party, like the Zombie Fingers and Skull Brownie, as well as treats available all day long, like the Apple Fritter Milk Shake and Tombstone Tart. From the sweet to the savory, and everything in between, this year is filled with plenty of must-try treats for Halloween sure to put a spell on you,” Disney said on its blog.

See the full list of food and beverage options and their locations below.

*New item

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

(Disney)

Apple Fritter Milkshake: Salted caramel milkshake topped with green apple whipped cream and an apple fritter (Non-alcoholic) *

Cheshire Café

Queen of Hearts Slushy, Cheshire Café (Disney)

Mummy Treat: Flaky pastry filled with chocolate-hazelnut filling and topped with white icing stripes and sugar eyes *

Queen of Hearts Slushy: Frozen cherry slushy drizzled with black cherry purée and topped with whipped cream and a crown-shaped chocolate piece (Non-alcoholic) *

Witches Cold Brew: French Vanilla Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew topped with pumpkin-spiced foam and Halloween sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) *

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café

Zombie Fingers, Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café (Disney)

Terrifyin’ Twice-Spiced Chicken Sandwich: Spicy fried chicken breast dipped in hot honey and topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño poppers and bacon *

The Snarling Sub: Meatball sub with spicy marinara, pesto and pearl mozzarella “teeth” served on a black roll *

Zombie Fingers: Almond cookie fingers, Key lime pie white chocolate ganache, salted caramel crisp pearls and sugar eyes *

River Stix Elixir: Kiwi lemonade with luster dust (Non-alcoholic) *

The Friar’s Nook

Pain and Panic Loaded Tots, The Friar’s Nook (Disney)

Pain and Panic Brat: Bratwurst, sweet and spicy onion relish and sriracha mustard *

Pain and Panic Loaded Tots: Tots topped with sweet and spicy onion relish, sriracha mustard and crumbled bratwurst *

Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie with spicy ranch drizzle and blue cheese powder *

Golden Oak Outpost

Tombstone Tart, Golden Oak Outpost (Disney)

Tombstone Tart: Flaky pastry filled with strawberry-jalapeño jam and topped with sprinkles and sugar spiders *

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries: Sweet potato fries tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with marshmallow cream, butterscotch chips and toffee pieces *

Liberty Square Market

(Disney)

Black Velvet Whoopie Pie: Black velvet cookie with buttercream and sprinkles topped with a sugar spider *

Main Street Bakery

(Disney)

Mickey-shaped Cinnamon Roll: Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll topped with orange frosting and sprinkles

Minnie-shaped Pumpkin Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake and pumpkin coffee mousse topped with a white chocolate candy corn bow *

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café

Bucket of Bones, Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café (Disney)

Cajun Burger: Cajun-spiced all-beef patty topped with fried green tomato, Cajun Andouille dip and Creole remoulade served on a black bun *

Bucket of Bones: Bone-in piggy wings fried with fresh jalapeños tossed in Coca-Cola Cherry barbecue sauce *

Candy Corn Milkshake: Sweet corn soft-serve topped with whipped cream and sweet potato corn bread nuggets (Non-alcoholic) *

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, Plaza Ice Cream Parlor (Disney)

Apple Fritter Sundae: Apple fritters topped with choice of ice cream, whipped cream and sprinkles *

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich: Cookies topped with sprinkles with choice of ice cream

Sleepy Hollow

Headless Horseman Cupcake, Sleepy Hollow (Disney)

Char Siu Chicken Wings: Whole chicken wings glazed in char siu and topped with chili threads and garlic *

Headless Horseman Cupcake: Yellow cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream, spicy cheese-flavored snacks and a chocolate piece *

Cinnamon Funnel Cake: Funnel cake topped with pumpkin ice cream, drizzled with pumpkin spiced caramel and topped with butterscotch chips *

Storybook Treats

Hades Cone, Storybook Treats (Disney)

Hades Cone: DOLE Whip mango and habanero soft-serve topped with blue raspberry shell and chili-lime seasoning *

Sunshine Tree Terrace

Tropical Graveyard, Sunshine Tree Terrace (Disney)

Tropical Graveyard: Mango mousse and sour tropical gelatin topped with cookie crumbles, gummy worm, sprinkles, and a tombstone chocolate piece *

Churro Cart near Cinderella Castle

Jack Pop, Churro Cart near Cinderella Castle (Disney)

Not-So-Poison Apple Churro: Churro rolled in green apple sugar, topped with Snickers bar pieces and drizzled with caramel sauce *

Jack Pop: Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling and topped with a Jack chocolate piece *

Sally Pop: Yellow pop with raspberry filling topped with a Sally chocolate piece *

Outdoor Vending Cart near The Haunted Mansion

(Disney)

Skull Brownie: Mexican-spiced chocolate brownie with dulce de leche filling and sugar eyes *

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are now on sale.

The event will run 38 nights after normal park hours, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

