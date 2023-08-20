Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream scaring up new entertainment, haunts and scare zones

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is counting down the days ‘til its Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream, makes its terrifying return.

Beginning Sept. 8, guests will get the chance to experience five haunted houses, six spine-chilling scare zones and four entertainment productions scattered throughout the theme park.

The fun does not stop there, guests will also get the chance of experiencing many of the park’s thrilling attractions at night.

One of the new haunted houses at this year’s event includes D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear. The theme park describes the house as a terrifying circus show that is sure to make your “spine tingle and your blood run cold.”

Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Other haunted houses returning include Stranglewood Estate, The Residence: Home for the Holidays, Witch of the Woods and The Forgotten: Uprising.

Scare zones that guests will have to walk through include the all-new Sin City Zombies and Big Ed’s Demolition Derby. Others include The Junkyard, Beyond the Veil and the corn field inspired Raven’s Mill.

Sin City Zombies scare zone coming to Howl-O-Scream in 2023 (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

In terms of entertainment, the event has plenty for guests to experience. This year at the Festival Fields stage, guests will check out the all-new Rock the Grave show. The explosive, high-energy stage show merges the worlds of alternative rock and pop hits into an unforgettable experience.

Rising from the grave, this year’s Howl-O-Scream sees the return of the high-energy and pulse-pounding live musical performances by The Rolling Bones at Dragon Fire Grill and the death-defying acts and stunts from Cirque X-Scream at the Stanleyville Theater.

Howl-O-Scream fans can also take their turn behind the mic at the all-new “Scare-E-Oke” experience at Gwazi Plaza. The theme park said guests can select their song of choice and take a memorable photo of their experience. Meanwhile, at the Coke Canopy, guests can dance the night away until the clock strikes twelve in the all-new Raveyard, featuring an electrifying atmosphere with music and specialty cocktails.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, taking place on select nights Sept. 8 through Oct. 31 after 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets and evil upgrades such as Front Line Fear passes, exclusive tours and many other experiences at this year’s Howl-O-Scream, guests can visit HowlOScream.com.

