Sinister sirens, new haunted houses and scares return to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is preparing to dive back into the siren-infested waters for this year’s Howl-O-Scream event.

The event, which is now in its third year, is returning with what SeaWorld calls a triple threat.

The popular fall event will feature three brand-new haunted houses and four new scare zones for guests to brave during select nights beginning Sept. 8.

Building on its legacy, this year’s event will bring back the evil sirens, a ghostly creature from the sea. Guests will encounter siren sisters, Frost and Flame, the eldest siren, Darkness, the swampland siren, Hex and the youngest siren, Scratch.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream returns Sept. 8 (SeaWorld)

Each will not only be featured in the high-energy show “Siren’s Song,” but many have once again inspired some of this year’s haunted houses.

New haunted houses include the underwater house “D2LER1UM666 Laboratories,” Frost and Flame’s house “Beneath the Ice – The Meltdown,” and Hex’s swampy haunt “Dead Vines: Nawlin’s Nightmare.” Guests will come face-to-face with returning favorite houses including “Captain’s Revenge: Drowned in Darkness” and Scratch’s “Blood Beckoning.”

🍃 ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT 🍃 🍃 ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT 🍃 New House - Dead Vines: N’awlins Nightmare Hex has fully taken over the bayous of New Orleans and her plants are more than willing to feed off your flesh, suffocating you as you gasp for your final breath. Posted by Howl-O-Scream Orlando on Monday, August 7, 2023

In between each of the haunted houses, guests will venture through terrifying scare zones. This year’s event features new scare zones including “Toxic Turmoil,” “Blood Light District,” “Carn-EVIL Pier” and “Portal of Passage.” Other returning scare zones include “Frozen in Terror: Alive in the Ice,” “Witchcraft Bayou” and “Terrors of the Deep.”

Guests can also be mesmerized watching a pulse-pounding musical performance starring the one and only Jack the Ripper in the award-winning show “Monster Stomp.”

SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream returns Sept. 8 (SeaWorld)

Howl-O-Scream will also feature several themed specialty bars and delicious foods to try including the Vampire Burger, Bloody Rids, Dead Flesh, and The Ofrenda. Each of the bars will serve up delicious libations and cocktails including the signature drink The Siren’s Kiss.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream returns Sept. 8 (SeaWorld)

A number of attractions will be open for guests to enjoy at night including Mako, Kraken, Manta and the all-new Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream returns Sept. 8 (SeaWorld)

One of the best ways for guests to experience Howl-O-Scream is with SeaWorld Orlando’s Monster Sale offering 40% off. From now until August 20, guests can purchase a general admission ticket to Howl-O-Scream for as low as $37.99. Annual Pass Members can get even bigger discounts with ticket prices as low as $32.99.

Guests can now scream their way through every night with the unlimited admission ticket starting as low as $104.99 without blackout dates.

Howl-O-Scream runs select nights through Oct. 31.

For more information on Howl-O-Scream and to purchase tickets and add-ons, visit www.seaworldorlando.com.

