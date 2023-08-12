Ghoulish good times await at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Here is everything you need to know

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World kicked off its spooktacular season of fall events Friday night.

Despite the hot temperatures, guests scared up some fun as the Magic Kingdom welcomed back its highly popular event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The separately ticketed event allows guests to dress up like their favorite Disney villain or princess and enjoy all that the theme park has to offer. Along with popular attractions like the all-new TRON Lightcycle / Run or the ghostly Haunted Mansion, families can also trick-or-treat at 14 various candy spots, see wickedly good live stage shows, the “Boo-To-You” Halloween parade and the firework show, “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.”

This year, Walt Disney World has cast a spell bringing in some new additions to the event.

Some of the biggest changes come in the form of entertainment.

Mickey's "Boo-to-You" Halloween Parade at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (WKMG)

During the “Boo-To-You” Halloween Parade, which runs twice during the event, partygoers will see several new additions. Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle Cow and Daisy Duck lead the parade dressed as the “Hocus Pocus” Sanderson Sisters. They’re joined by their counterparts including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Chip & Dale.

Mickey's "Boo-to-You" Halloween Parade at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (WKMG)

Goofy is riding on his own float this year during the parade’s Halloween Hoedown.

Villains are taking a bite out of this year’s parade more than ever before. This year, guests will see Ursula and her sinister companions, Flotsam and Jetsam, along with the Queen of Hearts and her card soldiers. Also included are Gaston, Cinderella’s Stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella, Foulfellow and Gideon. Cruella de Vil was upgraded as well – now riding in her own car.

Ursula in Mickey's "Boo-to-You" Halloween Parade at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (WKMG)

“We think about what’s new, and if there are any new stories we can tell. Then we think what we could do better, something exciting and then put all the pieces together,” said Tara Anderson, show director at Disney Live Entertainment.

Mickey's "Boo-to-You" Halloween Parade at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (WKMG)

Returning this year, guests will get the chance to party with Max Goof and his Powerline party pack in places all over the park. Over in Adventureland, a spirited pirate band has pulled into port for a jolly good evening of music and storytelling.

Rusty Cutlass in Adventureland at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (WKMG)

Some fan favorites are also returning to this year’s event including the Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular, the Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet, and character appearances including the Seven Dwarfs in Fantasyland and Elvis Stich in Tomorrowland.

Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (WKMG)

“Everywhere you turn there is someone to meet and something to see. There are lots of things going on and of course we have candy, candy, candy,” Anderson said.

If the event scares up an appetite, Mickeys’ Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has 30 food items on this year’s menu with 22 of those being exclusive to this year’s event.

“As we go through the party, we always look around and we’re just immersed. The day after the party ends for the year, we start the process of developing things for the following year,” said Wade Camerer, executive chef at the Magic Kingdom.

Guest will get to try foods including a Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie, a spicy Headless Horseman Cupcake, a delectable Jack or Sally Cake Pop and the chef’s personal favorites, Char Siu Chicken Wings and ghoulish Zombie Fingers. In terms of drinks, the event is serving up an Apple Fritter Milkshake, a Queen of Hearts Slushy and a Candy Corn Milkshake.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party,Candy Corn Milkshake: Sweet corn soft-serve topped with whipped cream and sweet potato corn bread nuggets and Zombie Fingers: Almond cookie fingers, Key lime pie white chocolate ganache, salted caramel crisp pearls and sugar eyes. (WKMG)

For the collectors this year, Disney’s culinary teams are introducing an exclusive “Nightmare Before Christmas” Mayor’s Car Popcorn Bucket, which sells for $28 at select popcorn stands. The teams are also bringing back the candy corn Donald Duck sipper, but this year it glows in the dark.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Mayor's Car Bucket (Available only at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party), Glow in the Dark Donald Candy Corn Sipper (Available at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party) (WKMG)

The event also features a ton of new Halloween and exclusive merchandise.

Guests will find an assortment of items to take home from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party including T-shirts, spirit jerseys, tumblers, mugs, pins, hats and Mickey ears.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party event exclusive merchandise (WKMG)

For those who are not attending this year’s event, Disney is rolling out a Halloween collection that is sure to brighten the spirits this season. Guests will find items including shirts, spirit jerseys, Mickey and Minnie plushies, a Halloween countdown and the very popular giant Mickey pumpkin, which also comes in a smaller version too.

Guests can find most of these items at a Walt Disney World theme park, Disney Springs and on ShopDisney.com.

Be sure and strike a pose in that new spirit jersey. Disney PhotoPass announced Friday that it’s bringing several brand new Magic Shots to the party including ones that feature Donald Duck’s mischievous nephews, the “Lonesome Ghosts,” the Headless Horseman and Oogie Boogie.

New Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Photo Ops (Disney Parks Blog)

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs 38 nights after normal park hours, from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets may be purchased online. According to Disney’s website, ticket prices will range from $109 – $199, plus tax for adults, and $99 – $189, plus tax for children ages 3-9.

Guests with a ticket will be admitted into Magic Kingdom as early as 4 p.m. on party nights. Disney annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket on select event nights.

