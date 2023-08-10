Themes and registration dates announced for 2024 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Get those running shoes ready – adventure is out there!

On Thursday, runDisney officially revealed the remaining themes and sign-up dates for its 2024 Springtime Surprise Weekend.

The race weekend begins April 18 and features a 5K, 10K, 10-miler and the challenge (which includes all the races).

“From daring pirate escapes and uplifting expedition through the wilderness to wild savannah treks, the exciting race weekend will take runners on magical journeys through Walt Disney World Resort,” leaders said on the runDisney blog.

Back in June, runDisney announced that Stich would be the theme for the challenge race. The other races include characters like Russel, Dug and Carl from the Disney-Pixar film “Up,” Tinker Bell and Peter Pan, and Simba. The event will also include a runDisney Springtime Surprise Splash at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

Runners can end the weekend by enjoying the water park for three hours after the park closes on Aug. 22. Tickets start at $85, and registration opens Aug. 22.

See each of the race themes below

Neverland 5K

Neverland 5K (runDisney)

Adventure Is Out There 10K

Adventure Is Out There 10K (runDisney)

Hakuna Matata 10-Miler

Hakuna Matata 10-Miler (runDisney)

Stitch’s ‘Ohana Challenge

Stitch’s ‘Ohana Challenge (runDisney)

General registration for the race weekend opens Aug. 22. Club runDisney Gold and Platinum Registration opens Aug. 15. Those hoping to participate virtually can sign up on Aug. 25.

The next runDisney event at Walt Disney World will be the 2023 Wine & Dine Half-Marathon Weekend in November.

