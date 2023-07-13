RunDisney reveals medals for 2023 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – RunDisney has shared a first look at the medals that runners will recieve during the 2023 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

Beginning Nov. 2, runners will be racing around Walt Disney World theme parks to participate in a 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and the Two Course Challenge (10K and Half-Marathon).

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This year’s themes include popular characters including “Alice in Wonderland,” Mrs. Potts and Chip from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Mirabel from “Encanto” and Figment. The race weekend is happening the same time as the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

“This year’s menu of delectable events features ‘courses’ inspired by memorable Disney dinner (and tea) parties and favorite moments found around the table. From Casa Madrigal in Disney Animation’s Academy Award-winning ‘Encanto’ to Figment’s topsy-turvy kitchen, runners are in for an appetizing set of miles,” Disney explained on its blog.

See each of the race medals below.

Disney Wine & Dine 5K (runDisney)

Disney Wine & Dine 10K (runDisney)

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon (runDisney)

Disney Two Course Challenge (runDisney)

The in-person race weekend is currently sold out, but leaders said they still have limited spots available for those who choose to run virtually. The next race after the 2023 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend will be the 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend in January.

Click here to learn more about runDisney.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.