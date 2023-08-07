RunDisney shows off medals for 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

BAY LAKE, Fla. – We now have another reason to get excited for the 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

On Monday, runDisney showed off the finisher medals that participants will receive when they cross the finish line.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The weekend kicks off Jan. 4 and consists of a 5K (3.1 miles), 10K (6.2 miles), the Walt Disney World Half-Marathon (13.1 miles) and the Walt Disney World Marathon (26.2 miles). The event also features Goofy’s Race and Half Challenges (half-marathon and full marathon) and the Dopey Challenge (all races). Runners will race through many of the Walt Disney World theme parks.

[RELATED: Did you know you can run a Disney 5K anywhere, anytime? Here’s how ]

Themes for the upcoming races include popular characters including Pluto, Chip and Dale, Daisy and Donald Duck and Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

See the race medals below.

Walt Disney World 5K - Pluto

2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (runDisney)

Walt Disney World 10K - Chip ‘N Dale

2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (runDisney)

Walt Disney World Half-Marathon - Donald & Daisy Duck

2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (runDisney)

Walt Disney World Marathon - Mickey & Minnie Mouse

2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (runDisney)

Goofy’s Race - Goofy

2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (runDisney)

Dopey Challenge - Dopey

2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (runDisney)

All in-person races for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend are now sold out. However, runners can still participate in the races virtually.

Learn more about Virtual Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend events here.

Click here to learn more about the race weekend.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.