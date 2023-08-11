Universal’s ‘Taste of Terror’ scares up 1st look at Halloween Horror Nights food, drinks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is unearthing some of the delicious food and drinks that await guests at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

On Thursday, the theme park kicked off its all-new limited time experience, “Taste of Terror.”

During the event, which only happens on select dates in August, guests are able to purchase a ticket to try an unlimited assortment of food and drinks that will be featured at the event.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“Taste of Terror” takes place inside Soundstage 33, an area backstage not far from “The Race through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” attraction.

Universal Orlando's "Taste of Terror" Experience, Mutilated Pork Loin: Applewood bacon-wrapped pork loin (WKMG)

When guests step inside, they will find several decorated food booths along with tables, booths and couches to relax. The sounds and sights of Halloween Horror Nights permeate the area – providing the perfect atmosphere.

“It’s just really exciting for our guests to get a sneak peek into what’s to come without the worry of getting chased by a chainsaw person or walking through a scare zone,” said Christopher Colon, executive sous chef of research and development. “You get to enjoy the food and the drinks that we’re going to be offering at your own pace.”

Universal Orlando's "Taste of Terror" Experience (WKMG)

Some of the foods that guests will find include the Peanut Butter Blooder Burger, a Fall Harvest Salad, Vegan Walking Tacos, Mutilated Pork Loin, Bloody Campground Poutine and so more. For those looking for a sweeter touch, the event features items including a Bloody Snowball, Chicharrons de Harina, Oreo Mummy Pops and a Hellfire Mini Cake.

Universal Orlando's "Taste of Terror" Experience, Peanut Blooder Burger: Sliders with peanut sauce, raspberry jelly, cheddar, jalapenio bacon and cherry peppers on a black bun (WKMG)

While some items are not themed to anything, others were thought up from some of the haunted houses featured at this year’s event. One item guaranteed to be a hit this year is the Left Behind Ravioli. The dish, that even comes in a cool can cup, was inspired from the hit PlayStation and Naughty Dog game “The Last of Us.”

Universal Orlando's "Taste of Terror" Experience, Left Behind Ravioli: Mini cheese ravioli with truffle cream and tempura fried Enoki mushrooms (WKMG)

“It’s something totally relatable that people will understand, and it’s got that cool factor. It has the can that is like a souvenir that you can take home with you – I think that’s going to go big. We’re also going to have Twisted Tators and Pizza Fries at this year’s event, and those are staples and those are going to go crazy no matter what,” Colon said.

Universal Orlando's "Taste of Terror" Experience, Chicharrons de Harina (right), Hellfire Mini Cake and Mini Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Puff (left) (WKMG)

In addition to the spine-chilling foods, guests will also find an assortment of drinks including the Salt Lake City Ice Coffee, Tinseltown Torment, Ghoul Juice and so many others.

“Taste of Terror” was originally going to cost $159 when it was first announced, but Universal Orlando has since decreased the price to $139, plus tax. The event also includes a souvenir Halloween Horror Nights light-up cup for those 21 and older, a Coca-Cola Freestyle cup and one digital download of a photo taken at the experience.

Universal Orlando's "Taste of Terror" Experience, souvenir cup at this year's event (WKMG)

The event runs on select dates through Aug. 26. Universal Orlando said the entire experience goes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 1 at Universal Orlando Resort.

Tickets are on sale now.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: