Carnival creatures and cursed cowboys to haunt Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins

Gatorland’s Popular Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween Event Returns For Fifth Year of Family Fun Oct. 14

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is preparing to welcome back its popular “Gators, Ghosts and Goblins” event this fall.

The event, which is now in its fifth year, is a family event that takes place three weekends in October.

The park said several activities are on this year’s lineup including haunt zones, fun shows, local vendors, interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets and a Halloween costume parade.

“Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum” is returning this year hoping to scare up some new fun. Guests will explore new haunt zones which include “The Creepy Creature Carnival” and the “Frightful Frontier.” Gatorland said within the “Creepy Creature Carnival” guests will encounter moonlight monsters as midway attractions and in “Frightful Frontier” guests will come face-to-face with cursed cowboys.

Over at the Cryptid Express, guests will board the train where they will spot hidden beasts around the park including the Florida Skunk Ape, Moth Man, Chupacabra and many more.

“We love Halloween time at Gatorland, and our entire staff works incredibly hard to put on this frightfully fun event for all our guests,” says Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland. “You won’t find another Halloween experience that is anything like ours.

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins begins Oct. 14 and runs weekends through Oct. 29.

Guests are welcome to wear costumes to the event, but the park is asking for costumes to not be too scary or violent.

