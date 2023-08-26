SeaWorld parks transitioning soon to cashless operations

ORLANDO, Fla. – A major change is on the way the next time you visit SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica or Busch Gardens.

Beginning Aug. 30, the theme parks will soon adapt cashless operations for their guests.

“We want you to enjoy the thrills and wonders of our park in the simplest, most efficient, and flexible way possible,” SeaWorld said on its website. “It’s faster, more secure, and convenient, so you can spend less time in line and more time having fun!”

Any guest who is hoping to purchase something such as food or merchandise will soon only be allowed to use a credit card, debit card or smart device with Apple Pay or Google Pay. For guests who don’t have any of those options and have cash on hand, SeaWorld’s parks have an option to help out.

The theme park said it will have easy-to-use cash-to-card kiosks which transfer up to $500 in cash, free of charge, to a Visa prepaid debit card.

SeaWorld said a guest will not be charged a fee unless the card is not used after 92 consecutive days with no transactions. If no transactions happen, a guest will be issued a $3.95 fee, per month, by the card provider. SeaWorld said if a guest has funds left on the card once they leave the park, the card can be used anywhere Visa prepaid debit cards are accepted.

