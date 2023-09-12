Mermaids splashing back into Sea Life Orlando Aquarium

SEA LIFE Orlando Will Host Mermaid Meet and Greets, Fin-tastic Dive Shows and More

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sea Life Orlando Aquarium is bringing back its popular mermaid event for families to enjoy for a fourth year.

Guests can expect to see the mermaids swimming in the aquarium’s large ocean habitats alongside sharks, stingrays and sea turtles. Sea Life said the mermaid shows will be happening on select times every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October.

“Our beloved mermaid dive show is back at SEA LIFE Orlando, a family-fun experience we’ve hosted for so many years,” said Rachel Burden, marketing manager, SEA LIFE Orlando. “Our mermaids are ready to dive in and give all who venture into their habitat a magical experience they’re sure to never forget.”

Guests are being urged to come dressed as their favorite mermaid for a chance to receive a special mermaid-themed prize from the aquarium.

Mermaid shows will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m.; mermaid meet-and-greets will take place 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The mermaid events are free with the cost of regular admission to SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium.

