Theme Parks

This ticket deal gets kids in free at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex this month

Future Voyages offer available for children ages 3-11

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex)

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a special ticket deal this month that gets children in free.

Throughout September, the space complex is giving free admission to children ages 3-11 with the purchase of an adult admission. The offer is valid for up to three complimentary children’s tickets per adult purchase.

The complex is calling the month of September its “Future Voyagers Month” with hopes of encouraging younger children to explore its engaging space exhibits, displays and experiences.

Earlier this year, the complex debuted an all-new show called “All Systems Are Go.” The show, located in the Universe Theater, features several Peanuts characters as they work to launch the next NASA Artemis moon mission.

Adult tickets this month start at $75, plus tax.

Click here to learn more about Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex or purchase tickets.

