Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex announces 2023 ‘Taste of Space’

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – The third annual Taste of Space: Fall Bites will make its return to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex this October.

Beginning Oct. 2, guests can purchase and enjoy a variety of seasonal dishes at various eateries inside the complex.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

See the full menu and locations below.

Space Bowl Bistro:

Roasted brussels sprouts with cranberries, pecans, parmesan and Applewood bacon

Fire-roasted peppers, onions, corn, and black bean salad with arugula

Pumpkin spice Dulce de Leche

Milky Way:

Fried apple pie with cinnamon and sugar with salted caramel ice cream

Pumpkin spice bundt cake with salted caramel ice cream

Orbit Café:

Cranberry, arugula, gouda and Applewood bacon on a pretzel bun

Loaded sweet potato topped with maple cinnamon butter and Applewood bacon

Red Rock Grill:

Walking nachos with chili, cheese and jalapeño

Sweet potato tots with maple cinnamon butter and Applewood bacon

Moon Rock Café:

Fire-roasted peppers, onions, corn, and black bean salad with arugula

Turkey brie wrap with arugula and cranberry mayonnaise

Chat with an Astronaut:

Chicken wings

Meatball sliders with marinara

Slow-roasted cranberry pork “wings”

The complex will also host two separately ticketed events during this time.

On Oct. 6, guests 21 and older can also purchase tickets to the third annual Taste of Space: Marstini Shake-Off.

Participants will mix and mingle with veteran NASA astronauts including Scott Altman, Chris Ferguson and Anthony “Tony” Antonelli while enjoying elevated items at food stations throughout Gateway. Guests will then cheer on local bartenders from Playalinda Brewing Company: Brix Project, Third Culture Kitchen, The Space Bar and Jack & Harry’s as they create their version of the perfect Marstini. Guests can sample drinks and then vote for their favorites. Tickets for the event begin at $159 per person, plus tax.

On Nov. 3, the stars realign during Taste of Space: Celebrity Chef Edition, a celebrity-studded chef demo and dinner event. In its second year, the event will feature acclaimed chefs Duff Goldman and Esther Choi, who will be serving up something special. The complex said chef Jon Ashton will return as the host of the evening. Tickets for this event are $175 per person, plus tax.

Kennedy Space Center is also offering a limited number of guests the chance to have a sit-down multi-course dinner created by the celebrity chefs. The experience starts at $499, plus tax.

Click here to learn more about the event.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.