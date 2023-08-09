97º
ICON Park hosting ‘Destination Days’ throughout August

Weekend events spotlight places around Florida

Landon McReynolds, Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is celebrating unique places around the state with its all-new “Destination Days” this month.

The event celebrates cities that are identified and visually represented in the “Great Florida Road Trip,” an interactive camera game that takes place on The Wheel attraction.

ICON Park said each weekend will focus on a specific destination, celebrating its unique attractions, offering deals for its residents and sharing why these destinations are an important part of a Florida vacation.

During each of the weekends, guests from each of the destinations will find $10 tickets to The Wheel, an educational booth and a raffle to win unique gifts and prizes.

The “Destination Days” event schedule includes:

  • Aug. 5-6: Space Coast/Cape Canaveral days
  • Aug. 12-13: Crystal River days
  • Aug. 19-20: Ocala days
  • Aug. 26-27: Sarasota days

The Great Florida Road Trip is part of ICON Park’s commitment to promoting Florida’s vibrant tourism industry and educating visitors and locals alike about historic Florida attractions where the Sunshine State’s tourism got its start. The experience is the first interactive game to take place while riding an observation wheel, according to ICON Park.

Click here to learn more about ICON Park and its other attractions.

