Artist’s Palette rolls out new food offerings at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Some delicious new food and drinks have raced into Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa.

On Wednesday, Disney rolled out some new offerings to the menu at The Artist’s Palette. The quick service location offers something for everyone during its breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“Whether you like sweet, savory, or a little of both, you’ll want to check out this location on your next visit or once you see what the talented culinary team has in store for you,” Disney described on its blog.

For breakfast, the chefs have whipped up an all-new avocado toast and the sweet French toast strata – complete with a crème anglaise and bacon or sausage.

Avocado Toast (Disney/Disney Eats)

If you’re looking for a savory option for lunch, Disney said the foodie spot will be offering a turkey BLT with house-made pimento cheese, a tuna salad sandwich and a margherita pizza. The Artist’s Palette will also offer an all-new charcuterie that includes cheeses, crackers, cured meats and so much more.

Charcuterie (left) and Turkey BLT (right) (Disney/Disney Eats)

After 4 p.m., the location will be serving up dinner which includes options like a homestyle meatloaf, garlic shrimp and an herb-roasted chicken.

Finishing the meal on a sweet note, the bakery team is serving up two new treats including the Artist’s Palette cookie, complete with a strawberry stick “paintbrush,” and the racetrack inspired Derby Day Pie.

Derby Day Pie (Disney/Disney Eats)

Click here to read more about Artist’s Palette and to see its menus.

