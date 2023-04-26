ICON Park opens new ‘Great Florida Road Trip’ game at The Wheel

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park officially debuted a new interactive experience that takes place on the entertainment complex’s 400-foot tall observation wheel.

During the experience, “The Great Florida Road Trip,” guests use a special retro-themed camera, outfitted with infrared technology, to aim at markers on the rooftops below and compete for points to win a prize.

Leaders said the experience’s art and game pieces are themed to a nostalgic road trip through Florida in the ‘50s and ‘60s, paying homage to the state’s original tourism attractions that were here even before the arrival of Central Florida’s famous theme parks.

ICON Park said Orlando-based IDEAS, Knoxville-based Creative Amusements and Lafayette, Indiana-based Steradian Technologies all contributed to the theming, style and product development the experience required.

“This new experience is inspired by the original features that put Florida on the map,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park president and CEO. “The Great Florida Road Trip is the first interactive gaming experience that you can play on a 400-foot-high observation wheel. Weaving together new technology with nostalgia, this experience was designed for people of all ages to enjoy. Parents and grandparents will love the vintage appeal, and kids can put their gaming skills to the test.”

The Great Florida Road Trip launches at ICON Park (ICON Park)

Some of the 45 different post card-style game markers that guests will look for include Silver Springs’ glass bottom boats, Miami’s art deco style, Florida Flamingoes, a Daytona car racing, the Everglades and so much more.

“We’re excited to offer our visitors an additional and entertaining way of learning about everything that Florida has to offer. Travelers have been choosing Florida for decades and this immersive experience will further their understanding of the history, nostalgia and the many reasons why Florida is still the number one vacation destination,” Visit Florida’s president and CEO Dana Young said.

The Great Florida Road Trip launches at ICON Park (ICON Park)

Following the experience, every cabin will have a winner, and the high scorer gets a prize – a $5 arcade card for In The Game ICON Park.

According to ICON Park, the game is included with The Wheel VIP ticket which costs $24.99 per person. For those not wanting to purchase the VIP package, but still wanting to play, the experience can be added onto a ticket at The Wheel for $2.50.

Click here to learn more about ICON Park and its other attractions.

