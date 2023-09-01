SpaceX schedules Starlink launch of Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off to bring more Starlink internet satellites into orbit

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX announced plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Sunday night in yet another Starlink mission.

The launch will send 21 Starlink internet satellites up into orbit from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

According to SpaceX, liftoff is set for 7:25 p.m., though if needed, there will be five additional opportunities starting at 8:15 p.m. and running until 11:05 p.m.

Six backup opportunities will be available on Monday starting at 6:59 p.m. until 10:39 p.m., SpaceX said. The 45th Weather Squadron forecast shows a 90% chance for “go” for both Sunday and Monday’s launch opportunities.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This launch is expected to be the 10th flight for the first-stage booster used in the mission, which was previously used to launch SES,22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission, CRS-27, and five other Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the booster will land on the Just Read The Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when it happens.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: