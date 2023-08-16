SpaceX planning launch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that it is planning to launch 22 Starlink satellites aboard its Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday night.

The rocket is expected to launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:14 p.m., though four other opportunities will be available between 9:07 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Thursday, according to the company.

If necessary, four more backup launch opportunities will be made available on Thursday starting at 7:49 p.m. and running until 11:11 p.m., SpaceX officials said.

This is set to be the 13th flight for the first-stage booster used in the mission, which has previously been used to launch CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA and four other Starlink missions.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Following stage separations, the booster is expected to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when it happens.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: