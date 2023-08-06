SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Space Coast

CAPE CANAERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is aiming to launch 22 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit on Sunday evening, according to the space agency.

The Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for 9 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

There are four additional launch opportunities starting at 9:50 p.m. until 12:22 a.m. on August 7, if needed.

In addition, there are five backup opportunities available on Monday, starting at 8:35 p.m. until 11:57 p.m.

Targeting Sunday, August 6 for Falcon 9’s launch of 22 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 4, 2023

SpaceX said that this is the fourth flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and one Starlink mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage is scheduled to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

ClickOrlando will stream the launch live when it happens.

