SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Space Coast

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FILE PHOTO - SpaceX Falcon 9 launch (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

CAPE CANAERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is aiming to launch 22 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit on Sunday evening, according to the space agency.

The Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for 9 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

There are four additional launch opportunities starting at 9:50 p.m. until 12:22 a.m. on August 7, if needed.

In addition, there are five backup opportunities available on Monday, starting at 8:35 p.m. until 11:57 p.m.

SpaceX said that this is the fourth flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and one Starlink mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage is scheduled to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

ClickOrlando will stream the launch live when it happens.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

