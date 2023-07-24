SpaceX targets Wednesday night for Falcon Heavy launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Space Coast residents should prepare for a late-night launch Wednesday for the Falcon Heavy rocket.

SpaceX is targeting 10:04 p.m. for the launch from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket is carrying the EchoStar JUPITER 3 satellite into orbit. The satellite will expand broadband capacity for Hughes Network Systems customers.

After separation, the rocket’s boosters are expected to land on Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, so sonic booms are possible.

Forecasters with Space Launch Delta 45 predict only a 15% chance that weather will affect the launch.

When the launch happens News 6 will stream it live.

