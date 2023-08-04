Kissimmee Fun Spot ride closed after incident involving a child, Florida officials confirm

ORLANDO, Fla. – A ride at Fun Spot America amusement park in Kissimmee is closed after an incident involving a child.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirms to News 6 that an incident happened Thursday at the amusement park on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Fun Spot released a statement Friday, saying a child was injured on the Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

Osceola County Fire Rescue, which responded to the 911 calls, said a 6-year-old boy was found under the roller coaster track with traumatic injuries. The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

The FDACS, which handles amusement parks and attractions, including ride inspection, confirms it is investigating the incident.

Fun Spot said the agency inspected the ride and said it was found to be working normally with no mechanical issues, and operating according to safety procedures and guidelines.

“All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again. The Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster remains closed pending the investigation,” according to Fun Spot’s statement.

