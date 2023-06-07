Fun Spot offers $25 day passes for its 25th birthday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fun Spot and its quaint amusement parks here in the South need no introduction to longtime commercial watchers, but those of us who haven’t visited either Central Florida location will soon be able to get that done for less than half the price!

A “Single Day Fun Pass” will normally run you $59.95 plus tax, but from midnight to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, Fun Spot’s birthday sale goes live, pitching the day passes for $25 each.

The passes expire on June 9, 2024, and will get you into any of Fun Spot America’s three parks, located in Orlando, Kissimmee and Atlanta, Georgia, according to the promotion’s FAQ page.

A Single Day Fun Pass provides all-day riding on the parks’ go-kart tracks, roller coasters, thrill rides and Kid Spot rides, as well as access to Gator Spot — a collaboration with Gatorland that normally charges a $6 admission fee — and the Splash Pad in Orlando, according to Fun Spot.

“Season Pass” holders will be emailed a special promo code that starts the sale 24 hours ahead of time, and anyone who buys 10 tickets — the most offered per transaction — will get two extra day passes for free.

Visit Fun Spot’s website to learn more.

