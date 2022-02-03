68º

Fun Spot America preparing for Mardi Gras celebration

Event happening at Orlando and Kissimmee parks

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Mardi Gras at Fun Spot America (Fun Spot America)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fun Spot America is preparing to let the good times roll during its Mardi Gras festival.

Beginning Feb. 5, at both the Orlando and Kissimmee parks, guests can try New Orleans inspired food and drinks, hear free jazz music and see colorful décor and photo ops.

Some of the foods on the menu include gator bites, voodoo chicken, Cajun fries, festival caramel apples and king cake sundaes. There will also be a limited number of Mardi Gras inspired drinks including voodoo juice, blue bayou and hurricanes.

Mardi Gras Festival Apples (Fun Spot America)

Click here to see Orlando’s menu and here for Kissimmee’s menu.

Officials said every Saturday, families can reach for beads while watching a huge Mardi Gras Parade.

The Mardi Gras celebration runs through April 24.

Click here to learn more.

