Gaylord Palms Resort celebrates 20 years with special deals

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Gaylord Palms Resort is celebrating 20 years in operation, the company announced on Wednesday.

The Kissimmee resort first opened to the public in 2002 and has hosted millions of guests ever since. To celebrate the major anniversary, the resort is rolling out some deals for its guests.

Now through April 6, guests can receive up to 20% off a suite when booking with the special code HDK.

Guests can take in all the resort has to offer, including a lush garden atrium, dining and a family water park with seven water slides, heated pools, a surf simulator, an action river attraction, a multi-level children’s water playground and more.

Ad

The resort’s mixologists are also toasting to the milestone year.

A special orange creamsicle cocktail is available for guests to purchase at select hotel bars and lounges. The drink includes vanilla vodka, orange-flavored vermouth, orange juice, cream and a special garnish.

Gaylord Palms 20th anniversary drink (Gaylord Palms)

In addition to its 20th anniversary, Gaylord Palms also has Valentine’s Day specials available inside the beautiful Relâche Spa.

“Through Feb. 28, guests can enjoy a 50-minute couples massage or facial, or a 100-minute Couples Escape – which includes a 75-minute couples massage followed by 25 minutes to unwind in the spa’s Couples Suite with a Jacuzzi tub, dual, multi-jet rainforest showers and a bottle of Champagne,” leaders described in a news release.

Be My Valentine specials at Relâche Spa. (Gaylord Palms)

Gaylord Palms Resort will kick off its Once Upon a Spring event on March 4.