Universal Orlando hiring 2,500 new team members across resort

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is looking to hire 2,500 team members to fill roles across its resort, the company announced Tuesday.

The theme park said there is a wide variety of full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional career opportunities available.

Positions include spots in attractions, restaurants, aquatics, custodial, parking, security, paramedics, entrance operations, call center and more.

Hourly pay for Universal Orlando Team Members starts at $15 and higher based on the position. Team Members also get great perks including free park admission, discounts, complimentary guest passes and more.

Professional career opportunities include jobs in entertainment, technical services, IT, finance, marketing and sales, human resources and more. Universal said professional opportunities offer competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits packages.

Interested candidates should apply online.

Eligible candidates will be contacted at a later date for an interview.

