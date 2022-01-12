68º

Universal mandates COVID-19 vaccine -- or testing -- for all employees

Employees must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Studios Orlando on Tuesday announced a COVID-19 vaccination or testing policy for all employees.

Employees will have to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9, or they will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing every seven days.

In a statement to News 6, park officials said the new policy will not impact park guests.

Currently, Universal guests are not required to be vaccinated, but they are required to wear masks indoors.

Click here for more information about Universal Orlando’s safety guidelines.

