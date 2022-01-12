Universal mandates COVID-19 vaccine -- or testing -- for all employees

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Studios Orlando on Tuesday announced a COVID-19 vaccination or testing policy for all employees.

Employees will have to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9, or they will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing every seven days.

[TRENDING: $25M fraud scheme involving Orlando sisters featured in IRS’ most-shocking cases of 2021 | Norwegian ship based at Port Canaveral among numerous cancellations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

In a statement to News 6, park officials said the new policy will not impact park guests.

Currently, Universal guests are not required to be vaccinated, but they are required to wear masks indoors.

Click here for more information about Universal Orlando’s safety guidelines.