A guide to the Mardi Gras-inspired food at Universal Orlando’s resorts

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you really want to feel your 2022 Universal Studios Mardi Gras is set in New Orleans, you should make stops at the restaurants and kiosks.

Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” in French, so the celebration wouldn’t be complete without an enormous variety of Cajun cuisine.

Starting Saturday and going all the way until April 24, perhaps the best way to enjoy Universal Studios Mardi Gras’ cuisine at its fullest is to pay a visit to a hotel. You don’t have to stay at the hotels to enjoy a meal, so here is what you can find for the next couple of months:

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel: the Trattoria del Porto restaurant will bring the heat with creamy polenta shrimp, made with Cajun sauce. If you want some Italian in your French celebration, The Thirsty Fish and Splendido Bar & Grill will offer special drinks to guests.

Hard Rock Hotel®: the Velvet Bar brings the Abita Amber Ale shrimp, a Gulf shrimp sautéed in creole garlic butter and Abita Amber Ale, served with sliced French bread. The Kitchen offers the classic N’Awlins po’ boy, a sandwich piled high with crispy fried shrimp and creole mayo and much more, all served on New Orleans’ Leidenheimer bread.

Loews Royal Pacific Resort: the Islands Dining Room brings the Mardi Gras spirit with the colorful king cake pancakes. For chocolate lovers, Tuk Tuk Market ’s chocolate bomb is the dish for you, with choices of chocolate and caramel with spiced pecan with Mardi Gras purple, green and gold décor, s’mores or cookies & cream.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort: the Amatista Cookhouse ’s andouille sausage & pulled chicken is served with queso fresco empanada and Cajun aioli. New Dutch Trading Co. brings the traditional king cake.

Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort: Galaxy Bowl Restaurant ’s shrimp po’ boy is a full meal as it includes chips, mini king cake and a drink.

Universal’s Aventura Hotel: Bar 17 Bistro offers multiple Mardi Gras-themed dishes, including a chicken, andouille & shrimp jambalaya.

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn and Suites: the Beach Break Cafe brings NOLA flavors with the BBQ shrimp & dirty rice and the traditional dockside beignets, a sweet fried pastry with a bourbon caramel sauce and topped with powdered sugar.

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites: in addition to Dockside Pier 8 Market’s NOLA flavors, The Oasis Beach Bar & The Sunset Lounge brings an “endless carnival” of drinks.

Besides the hotels, the Universal CityWalk will also offer Mardi Gras-themed food and drink in venues including Voodoo Doughnut, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen and Pat O’Brien’s.