CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that the company is targeting Thursday night for a launch of its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

The launch will carry 22 Starlink satellites into orbit from Space Launch Complex 40. According to the company, the scheduled time for the launch is 10:20 p.m., though there will be backup opportunities for 11:10 p.m. that same night or 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Additionally, the company is planning up to four other backup opportunities on Friday ranging from 10:04 p.m. to 12:26 a.m. on Saturday.

This launch is expected to be the 15th flight for the first-stage booster used in this mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8 and seven other Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship that will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when it happens.

