SpaceX’s Starlink launch from Florida now set for just before midnight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX has pushed back the liftoff time for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from the Space Coast to later Sunday evening.
The rocket launch was set for 4:46 a.m. Sunday, July 9 from Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It is now set for 11:58 p.m. Sunday.
This is the second time this launch has been pushed to a new time on Sunday. If the launch is pushed back again, the next available opportunity would be Monday at 8:11 p.m.
The Falcon 9 will carry another batch of Starlink mini-internet satellites into orbit.
The rocket’s first-stage booster is expected to land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
We are waiting on an updated forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron for the new launch time.
SpaceX has a goal of launching 100 missions this year. It needs a little over 50 more launches to make that goal.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: