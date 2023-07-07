SpaceX’s Starlink launch from Florida now set for just before midnight

SpaceX launches ESA Euclid mission with Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, July , 2023, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX has pushed back the liftoff time for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from the Space Coast to later Sunday evening.

The rocket launch was set for 4:46 a.m. Sunday, July 9 from Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It is now set for 11:58 p.m. Sunday.

This is the second time this launch has been pushed to a new time on Sunday. If the launch is pushed back again, the next available opportunity would be Monday at 8:11 p.m.

The Falcon 9 will carry another batch of Starlink mini-internet satellites into orbit.

The rocket’s first-stage booster is expected to land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

We are waiting on an updated forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron for the new launch time.

SpaceX has a goal of launching 100 missions this year. It needs a little over 50 more launches to make that goal.

