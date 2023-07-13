SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Fifty-four more Starlink internet satellites will take a trip to low-Earth orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, set to launch from Florida early Friday.

The launch at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 is scheduled for 12:40 a.m.

The 45th Weather Squadron has forecast an 85% chance the Falcon 9 is subject to favorable weather conditions at launch time. In the event of a delay to 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the launch would likely experience near-identical weather conditions.

The booster being used in the launch will be taking its 16th fight and has previously served 10 other Starlink deployments, as well as the GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34 and Transporter-6 missions, according to SpaceX.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“A Shortfall of Gravitas,” an autonomous drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean, is poised to serve as a landing pad for the booster after stage separation.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: