WATCH LIVE at 12:15 a.m.: SpaceX to launch satellites from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX early Thursday will attempt to launch two communications satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on behalf of Intelsat.

The Intelsat G-37 mission’s two-hour launch window will open at 12:15 a.m. ET, with the 45th Weather Squadron forecasting a 90% chance that the Falcon 9 experiences favorable weather conditions on the way up. A 24-hour delay would drop that chance slightly to 85%.

The two payloads on board — Galaxy 37 (G-37) and Horizons-4 (H-4) — are both destined for geosynchronous transfer orbit, part of Intelsat’s “comprehensive Galaxy fleet refresh plan” to bolster the C-band and Ku-band frequencies, respectively, for a variety of North American media, networking and government customers.

The booster being used for the Intelsat G-37 mission has previously flown in Crew-5, GPS III-6, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28 and one Starlink mission, according to SpaceX.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

