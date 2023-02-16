SpaceX to send communications satellite skyward in late night Falcon 9 launch from Cape

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX late Friday will act on a 1.5-hour window to put a communications satellite in orbit with a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral.

The Inmarsat-6 F2 mission — to be conducted on behalf of London-based communications satellite operator Inmarsat — will attempt to take off from Space Launch Complex 40 during a launch window open from 10:59 p.m. Friday to 12:28 a.m. Saturday, according to SpaceX.

Weather conditions on launch day were given a 65% chance of being favorable, as launch weather officers on Thursday morning said a cold front expected at the Cape by Friday evening could bring along scattered showers. In the event of a 24-hour delay, the chance of favorable weather conditions increases to 90%.

B1077 — the booster to be used in the mission — will be making its third-ever flight and should land upright on the “Just Read the Instructions” autonomous drone ship.

The Inmarsat F2 satellite heading to orbit is a sixth-generation geostationary communications unit constructed by Airbus, according to Next Spaceflight.

