SpaceX Crew-6 team quarantines ahead of February launch from Florida Coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts have entered quarantine leading up to the team’s launch from the Kennedy Space Center, NASA announced.

The team of four entered quarantine on Sunday, Feb. 12 to ensure crew members are healthy, as well as protecting the health of the astronauts on the International Space Station.

The team will remain in isolation for two weeks, prior to liftoff.

The period of isolation is routine and required by every crew that travels to space. Quarantine is typically done during final preparations for every space mission.

[TRENDING: 17-year-old found shot to death in Orange County | Palm Bay councilman Pete Filiberto accused of DUI, carrying cocaine in shoe | Brevard community rallies behind family whose son played in Super Bowl | Become a News 6 Insider]

The space agency said the crew had options of quarantining from home or within an astronaut quarantine facility located at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Crew-6 consists of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. The team are the sixth crew rotation with SpaceX to the space station and the seventh crew to fly with the Dragon spacecraft, the first private spacecraft to take humans to the space station.

The astronauts will spend six months together in space.

The Falcon 9 rocket, along with the Dragon, is scheduled to launch no earlier then Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:07 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: