SpaceX Crew-6 team completes test ahead of upcoming Florida launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The four-person Crew-6 team completed an equipment integration test in preparation for their February launch from Central Florida, according to NASA.

The Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on top, is scheduled to launch no earlier than Feb. 26 from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The NASA SpaceX Crew-6 mission will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, as well as United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to the International Space Station where they will spend up to six months before returning home.

The flight will be the sixth crew rotation mission with SpaceX to the space station, and the seventh crewed Dragon flight as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

NASA said the crew will perform science and technology demonstrations and maintenance activities aboard the microgravity laboratory.

The flight will be Bowen’s fourth trip into space as a veteran of three space shuttle missions – STS-126 in 2008, STS-132 in 2010, and STS-133 in 2011. NASA said the mission will be Hoburg’s first flight since his selection as an astronaut in 2017. Alneyadi will be making his first trip to space, representing the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center of the UAE. Fedyaev will also be making his first trip to space, and will also serve as a mission specialist, working to monitor the spacecraft during the dynamic launch and re-entry phases of flight.

After docking, NASA said Crew-6 will be welcomed inside the station by the seven-member crew of Expedition 69. The astronauts of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission will undock from the space station and splash down off the coast of Florida several days after Crew-6′s arrival.

Crew-6 members completed a crew equipment integration test in preparation for their launch from Kennedy Space Center in February (NASA)

