SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Just minutes into Sunday, SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission — Starlink Group 5-4 — takes 55 more internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 to low-Earth orbit, according to SpaceX.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: