SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Just minutes into Sunday, SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a Falcon 9 rocket.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/xDVx2vFFqD— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 12, 2023
The mission — Starlink Group 5-4 — takes 55 more internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 to low-Earth orbit, according to SpaceX.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: