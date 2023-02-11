65º

WEATHER ALERT

Space News

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Rocket Launch, Cape Canaveral, Brevard County
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket for commercial moon mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Just minutes into Sunday, SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission — Starlink Group 5-4 — takes 55 more internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 to low-Earth orbit, according to SpaceX.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email