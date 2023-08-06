Teen hurt after 2 shootings reported on same street in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hurt in the earliest of two shootings reported Friday and Sunday, respectively, on the same Volusia County street, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shootings occurred on South Brooks Avenue, though deputies stressed it was unconfirmed at the time of this report whether the incidents were connected.

Around 11:50 p.m. Friday, the juvenile arrived at a hospital after being shot, according to a news release. The boy was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. Sunday. No one was injured there, but bullets did strike a house and a car, deputies said.

Few other details could be gathered through interviews, the release states.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

Anyone with information about either shooting was urged to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777, or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477 or via the P3 Tips app.

