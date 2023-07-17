Shark bites, seriously injures DeLand man surfing off New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 21-year-old DeLand man was bitten by a shark and seriously injured Friday while surfing off New Smyrna Beach, officials said.
The shark attack happened around 3 p.m. Friday near the south jetty.
Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound to his foot.
The incident marked the second shark bite of the year in Volusia County, Malphurs said.
On Saturday, a 48-year-old Florida man was bitten on his back by a shark while he was sitting in the water off New Smyrna Beach, according to authorities.
The attack happened around 2 p.m., also near the south jetty.
The Lake Worth man suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to a hospital, Malphurs said.
It was the third shark bite reported in Volusia County in 2023.
Lifeguards rescued 57 people from the ocean over the weekend, according to officials.