Shark bites, seriously injures DeLand man surfing off New Smyrna Beach

21-year-old Florida man taken to hospital with foot injury

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

New Smyrna Beach (James Gosselin/WKMG, WKMG 2020)

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 21-year-old DeLand man was bitten by a shark and seriously injured Friday while surfing off New Smyrna Beach, officials said.

The shark attack happened around 3 p.m. Friday near the south jetty.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound to his foot.

The incident marked the second shark bite of the year in Volusia County, Malphurs said.

On Saturday, a 48-year-old Florida man was bitten on his back by a shark while he was sitting in the water off New Smyrna Beach, according to authorities.

The attack happened around 2 p.m., also near the south jetty.

The Lake Worth man suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to a hospital, Malphurs said.

It was the third shark bite reported in Volusia County in 2023.

Lifeguards rescued 57 people from the ocean over the weekend, according to officials.

