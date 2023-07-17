84º

Florida man bitten on back by shark off New Smyrna Beach

Attack marks second in 2 days in same area

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 48-year-old Florida man was bitten on his back by a shark while he was sitting in the water off New Smyrna Beach, according to authorities.

The attack happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near the south jetty.

The Lake Worth man suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to a hospital, Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said.

A day prior, a 21-year-old DeLand man was bitten by a shark and seriously injured while surfing off New Smyrna Beach, officials said.

The man was bitten around 3 p.m. Friday, also near the south jetty.

Malphurs said the man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening but serious wound to his foot.

The attacks marked the second and third shark bites reported in Volusia County in 2023.

Lifeguards rescued 57 people from the ocean over the weekend, according to officials.

