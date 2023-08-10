83º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Space News

WATCH LIVE at 9:55 p.m.: SpaceX set for nighttime launch from Florida Space Coast

Starlink mission scheduled to launch at 9:55 p.m.

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Brevard County, Space, Space News, SpaceX, Starlink
SpaceX's 46th launch of the year from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Sunday. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX is prepping to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites Thursday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The satellites will be launched atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40.

The launch scheduled for 9:55 p.m. There are additional launch opportunities later Thursday, from 10:46 p.m. to 1:17 a.m. Friday, or from 9:30 p.m. Friday to 12:52 a.m. Saturday.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

SpaceX said this is the ninth flight for its first stage booster in this mission.

The launch comes days after SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email