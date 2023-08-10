WATCH LIVE at 9:55 p.m.: SpaceX set for nighttime launch from Florida Space Coast

SpaceX's 46th launch of the year from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Sunday.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX is prepping to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites Thursday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The satellites will be launched atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40.

The launch scheduled for 9:55 p.m. There are additional launch opportunities later Thursday, from 10:46 p.m. to 1:17 a.m. Friday, or from 9:30 p.m. Friday to 12:52 a.m. Saturday.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

SpaceX said this is the ninth flight for its first stage booster in this mission.

The launch comes days after SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites.

ClickOrlando.com keeps you up to date with the latest information that is out of this world. Email Address Sign Up

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: