Legoland and Peppa Pig theme park offer new seasonal ticket deals

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida and Peppa Pig theme park have rolled out special ticket deals that will allow families to enjoy some of its seasonal holiday events.

At Legoland Florida, families can now purchase a Monster-To-Merry season ticket.

The ticket, which starts at $119, is valid through Dec. 25. The special ticket allows families to enjoy the theme park’s events including Brick-or-Treat and Holidays at Legoland. The ticket does not include admission to Legoland Water Park and parking is not included.

Over at the neighboring Peppa Pig theme park, guests can enjoy the 3-Month Play Pass. Starting at $67.99, families can enjoy some of the park’s seasonal surprises during its Halloween and Christmas events. Halloween and Christmas holiday-themed episodes of Peppa Pig will be playing in the Cinema throughout the season, and limited-time meet-and-greets with Peppa and George in their Halloween costumes begin Sept. 16.

Legoland Florida is also offering its Kids Stay & Play Free vacation package.

Season Tickets Debut at LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (Legoland Florida)

“Play, sleep, repeat with this awesome hotel bundle that includes free 2-Day, 3-Park child tickets to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park, and Peppa Pig Theme Park with the purchase of one adult ticket and hotel room booking,” Legoland said on its website.

Bookings must be made between the dates of Sept. 14th and Dec. 19th.

