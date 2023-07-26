Legoland Florida shares spooky details about ‘Brick-or-Treat’ Halloween event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort is preparing for a spooktacular party at its upcoming fall event, Brick-or-Treat.

Beginning Sept. 16, guests will see new and returning live shows, spooktacular LEGO décor, Halloween characters, trick-or-treat stations throughout the park and an all-new fireworks show.

Some of the live shows returning this year include the V.I.M. (Very Important Monster) Dance Party Lord Vampyre, the Zombie Pep Rally led by LEGO Zombie Cheerleader, and performances by the The Jammin’ Jacks.

This year, the theme park is rolling out a newly designed fireworks show hosted by Lego Lord Vampyre. When the sun goes down, Lego Lord Vampyre will cast a spell complete with 3D LEGO brick-bursting fireworks, music, and spellbinding lights.

Discover Spellbinding Surprises at LEGOLAND Florida Resort this Halloween (Legoland Florida)

During the event, guests can also trick-or-treat around the park in themed candy zones.

“Sail through Shipwreck Alley and plunder all the candy ye’ can hoist! Skip through Happy Harvest Trail, visit Graveyard of Ghouls and wander through Wicked Sweet Way, where atmosphere performers and creatures rise to the occasion and join the party,” Legoland said in a news release. “While snagging tons of candy, snap a photo with all the LEGO monsters, like LEGO Monster Rocker and LEGO Mummy, at themed meet and greets across the Park. Also, be on the lookout for the newest Monster Party guest: LEGO Square Foot.”

Brick-or-Treat at Legoland Florida Resort (WKMG)

Families can save money by booking a stay at one of Legoland Florida Resort’s three hotels. Guests who stay two nights at any of the hotels will get a third night free. The theme park is also offering a deal that includes 3-day multi-park tickets for the price of a 2-day ticket. Legoland Florida Resort annual passholders can also save when booking a room.

Brick-or-Treat happens on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29.

Learn more at LEGOLAND.com/Florida.

