Universal Orlando rolls out red carpet benefits for annual passholders. Here’s what we know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is preparing to celebrate its most loyal fans — annual passholders.

Beginning Aug. 15, the theme park is preparing to roll out its passholder appreciation days.

During this limited-time celebration, passholders can take advantage of a number of limited-time perks both inside and outside the theme parks. Some of those things include a special passholder entrance at Islands of Adventure, discounts on food and beverage, Universal Express Passes, Universal’s Great Movie Escape and a number of other experiences.

Passholders will also be able to try 15 exclusive limited-time menu offerings throughout the entire resort. Some of the new foods include BBQ Brisket Tacos at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Sushi Burrito at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, Lobster Mac & Cheese at Lombard’s Seafood Grille, Zucchini Fritters at Mythos Restaurant and Wagyu Beef Sliders at Confisco Grille.

Click here to see all the menus.

Passholders can also find exclusive dining locations at Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando passholders will get the chance to purchase an exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup and merchandise. Also new this year, the resort plans to hand out UOAP collectable art prints for a limited time. All the perks can be found at the UOAP Lounge at Universal Islands of Adventure or Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando Hotels are also celebrating passholders with exclusive offers on delicious menu items to enjoy throughout the resorts. Passholders can also save 45% on select rooms at select Universal Orlando Hotels, available to book through Sept. 28.

Passholders can now get more enjoyment, fun and thrills out of a Universal Orlando visit by taking advantage of an incredible offer – three extra months free when purchasing or renewing any 2-Park or 3-Park Annual or Seasonal Pass. This “3 Months Free on Any Pass” offer allows guests to save significantly on a year of theme park perks that includes 15 months of admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, as well as Universal Volcano Bay for select Passes.

For more information on this year’s Passholder Appreciation Days and additional Passholder benefits, visit UniversalOrlando.com .

