Universal to debut all-new DreamWorks land. Here’s what we know

Next year, Universal Orlando Resort will debut an all-new themed land featuring DreamWorks Animation’s beloved animated characters.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to let your imagination run wild at Universal Orlando Resort next year.

On Thursday, the theme park announced that it’s set to debut an all-new themed land featuring DreamWorks Animation’s beloved animated characters.

The area, located at Universal Studios Florida, will have guests seeing vibrant colors and numerous sights and sounds that surround them.

“They will share special moments with their favorite characters like Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and explore themed, interactive play spaces and attractions that bring popular franchises like “Shrek,” “Trolls“ and “Kung Fu Panda” to life in the most imaginatively fun ways,” Universal said.

The new DreamWorks land is taking over the former Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone area, which closed earlier this year.

Universal said the new addition is part of a collection of new entertainment experiences debuting at Universal Orlando Resort in 2024 and is a continuation of Universal’s commitment to rich storytelling.

More details will be revealed in the future.

