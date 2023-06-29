Universal Orlando Resort offers new deal for passholders

(John Raoux, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort just announced an exciting new deal for passholders.

Beginning Thursday, the resort will offer an extra three months of free admission with the purchase or renewal of any 2-Park or 3-Park annual or seasonal pass.

Pass prices range from $424.99 to $1,094.99 for a full year depending on options — or from $324.99 to $979.00 for Florida residents — but this new offer will make the passes valid for 15 months for the same price range.

This offer tails the opening of Minion Land, which includes the highly-anticipated Minion Café.

“The ‘3 Months Free on Any Pass’ is the perfect offer for guests to explore and enjoy all the exhilarating entertainment that can only be found at Universal Orlando Resort,” a news release states.

For more information about Universal Orlando Resort passes and the new deal, click here.

