Museum of Illusions Orlando offers free admission to Florida teachers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Museum of Illusions Orlando at ICON Park is celebrating teachers with a complimentary ticket offer.

Starting July 28, active Florida teachers and professors can redeem the offer by presenting a valid school ID and email address.

“Teachers are a vital part of the Central Florida community that Museum of Illusions Orlando calls home,” said Stephanie Berrios, sales and marketing manager. “They deserve to be recognized for their hard work all year long. We’re excited to hopefully teach them something about the world of optical illusions and see them stunned by our mind-bending exhibits.”

The museum said teachers can redeem the offer by booking in-person or online. To make the deal even better, the museum said teachers can purchase companion tickets at a discounted price of $19.99 and receive a 10% discount in the gift shop.

To book online, teachers can use the code “TEACH23″ to reserve a free ticket and the code “BACK2SCHOOL” to reserve a discounted companion ticket. The codes can only be used once per order and teachers will be asked to provide credentials upon arrival.

To learn more about Museum of Illusions Orlando or to book tickets, visit moiorlando.com.

