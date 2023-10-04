Walt Disney World discounting child tickets as part of new vacation offer

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Families planning a spring vacation to Walt Disney World will have a new opportunity to save big.

Starting on Nov. 14, Walt Disney World is set to unveil a special package that the company said is tailored for families.

Under the new deal, families with children ages 3 through 9 will have the chance to enjoy theme park tickets and dining plans at a 50% discount when purchased alongside a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package. This package includes a room at one of Walt Disney World’s select Disney Resort hotels, theme park tickets and a dining plan.

The offer is valid for stays during most nights from March 3 through June 30, 2024.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Disney said this all-new deal promises convenience for families by ensuring that tickets, accommodations and meals are pre-paid before a guest’s arrival, eliminating the need for multiple transactions during their stay.

Dining plans will make their return for guest stays starting on Jan. 9, 2024.

These plans allow guests to prepay for meals and snacks before their arrival, so they can enjoy some of Disney’s food and drinks during their trip.

For those planning vacations later this year or early next year, a Disney Dining Promo Card is available when you purchase a non-discounted 5-night, 4-day room and ticket package at select Disney Resort hotels.

Further details can be found at DisneyWorld.com/DineOffer.

Goofy and Pluto at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort (WKMG-TV)

Also effective on Jan. 9, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets. Disney said after guests enter the first park, guests will be able to visit the next park starting at 2 p.m. until each park’s regularly scheduled closure.

To help save time during a guest’s visit, Disney is recommending families take advantage of the Disney Genie+ service, which includes individual Lightning Lane entrances designed to reduce wait times. Some Lightning Lane entrances are offered through Disney Genie+ service, while others may be purchased individually.

Disney Genie (Disney)

Disney said a similar offer is also available for families hoping to hop over to the west coast and visit Disneyland Resort. Beginning Oct. 24, guests can take advantage of a special kids’ ticket at Disneyland for as low as $50 per child, per day. These limited-time child tickets will be valid for use at Disneyland between Jan. 8 and March 10, 2024, with no blockout dates, subject to park reservation availability.

To explore additional details about the offer at Walt Disney World, families are encouraged to visit DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers starting on Nov. 14.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.