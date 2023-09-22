Walt Disney World announces next Ambassador team to carry on magical tradition

BAY LAKE, Fla. – A new chapter in the legacy of Disney Ambassadors was unveiled at EPCOT on Friday morning.

In keeping with this spirit of continual growth and enchantment, the Walt Disney World Resort announced that Serena Arvizu and Shannon Smith-Conrad were selected to be the 2024-25 Disney Ambassadors.

Serena, who has been with the company for four years, comes from a background of supplier diversity. Meanwhile, Shannon has been with the company for eight years and has a background working in recruitment.

Serena Arvizu and Shannon Smith-Conrad, new Walt Disney World Ambassadors! (WKMG)

This team of two exceptional cast members will have the honor of donning the iconic Disney Ambassador gold pin for the next two years, representing 75,000 Cast Members and playing a key role in bringing the magic of Disney out into the Central Florida community and beyond.

Walt Disney World said 300 applications were received before being narrowed down to five different finalists. The new Walt Disney World Ambassadors are taking the reins from previous Ambassadors Ali Manion and Raevon Redding, who helped lead the resort through the 50th anniversary celebration, EPCOT’s 40th anniversary and the launch of the all-new Disney Wish.

Former Disney Ambassadors (WKMG)

The role of Disney Ambassador is steeped in tradition and holds a special place in Disney Cast life. This cherished program was initiated in 1965 by none other than Walt Disney himself. With a vision of fostering closer connections with Disney fans and communities, Walt created the Ambassador program to serve as a bridge between the park and the world. The first Disney Ambassador was Julie Reihm, who helped Walt as Disneyland celebrated its 10th anniversary.

For nearly 60 years, the program has thrived and evolved, giving rise to a global team of Ambassadors who represent the thousands of Cast Members at Disney parks and resorts around the globe. They embody the spirit of Disney, bringing joy, warmth, and a touch of magic to all who encounter them.

The announcement Friday morning happened at the same time that Walt Disney World kicked off the Disney100 Celebration. The new Ambassador team will be the “Emissaries of Goodwill,” media representatives and serve as official hosts to resort guests throughout their time.

