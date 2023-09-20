Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes over 300 animal arrivals in remarkable year

It’s been a busy year at Walt Disney World Resort, as The Most Magical Place on Earth has welcomed the birth of more than 300 animal residents.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The circle of life is thriving at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park this year.

On Wednesday, Disney shared the news that this year alone, the park has welcomed the birth of more than 300 animal residents. Disney said the births range from the smallest cuttlefish at The Seas with Nemo and Friends at EPCOT to two Hartmann’s Mountain zebra foals at the Kilimanjaro Safaris.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment cast members and animal care experts continue to bring people and nature together through joyful experiences every day as they celebrate the births of these endangered animals through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, and foster the animals’ successful on-stage debuts,” Disney explained in a media release.

See some of the newest additions below.

Shetland pony foal gets the name Pixie at Tri-Circle-D Ranch (Disney)

Pixie the Shetland Pony was born in July at Disney’s Tri-Circle-D Ranch. Disney said Pixie is the third Shetland pony born at the ranch this year. She has already started her training to one day help pull Cinderella’s royal carriage alongside a number of other Shetland ponies.

Newborn Zebra Foals Make Savanna Debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney)

Born back in May and June, Cricket and Dot can be found on the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney’s animal care teams said both foals have different personalities. Cricket loves the water and can often be seen splashing in puddles, while Dot frolics and exhibits her energy with “zoomies” as she quickly gallops around the savanna, Disney described.

Yellow-backed duiker (Disney)

After bonding for a few months with her mom backstage, yellow-backed duiker baby Penny, born in the spring, recently made her on-stage debut. Disney said Yellow-backed duikers are an extremely shy and reclusive forest-dwelling antelope, but Penny and Pearl may be seen by guests who look closely as they visit Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.

Rare Twin Cotton-Top Tamarin Baby Monkeys Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney)

Born back in June, these adorable monkeys can be found playing around not far from their mom and dad in Animal Kingdom’s Discovery Island, just across from Creature Comforts Coffee Shop (Starbucks) location. Found in the tropical forests of Colombia, cotton-top tamarins are some of the smallest primates in the world. Experts say they’re easily some of the most recognizable monkeys due to their long white hairs that extend from their forehead to their shoulders.

The brand-new animal births this year come as Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrates 25 years.

For more information on how Disney cares for animals and helps protect species in the wild, visit DisneyAnimals.com. And seasons one and two of “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom,” streaming on Disney+, give viewers unprecedented access to some of the most rare and beautiful species on the planet and a chance to meet animal care cast members who have formed remarkable bonds with the parks’ thousands of animals.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.